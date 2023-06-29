Trailer set up at Thorold cemetery with renovations taking place on the office building

The City of Thorold says residents can now meet with staff from Lakeview Cemetery on-site, once again.

Over the course of the last year, cemetery services were temporarily provided out of the Thorold Community Arenas as the cemetery office was temporarily closed.

The office is undergoing a renovation for much needed repairs.

The city has recently installed a trailer at the cemetery to function as a short-term office space until renovations are complete.

The Lakeview Cemetery temporary office is open Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

To make an appointment or to speak with someone at the cemetery, please contact Cemetery Services at 905-227-6613 x264 or cemetery.services@thorold.ca, or visit staff in-person at the temporary office.

