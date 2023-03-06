Train will perform in Niagara Falls this summer

The band, Train, has announced a concert date in Niagara Falls this summer.

The award winning group, best known for their hits Drops of Jupiter, Hey Soul Sister and Marry Me, will play August 22nd at the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino.

“What a ride it’s been for Train!” says Cathy Price, Vice President Marketing, Niagara Casinos. “We can’t wait to dance and sing along to their amazing music.”

The band has sold more than 10 million albums and 30 million tracks worldwide, with multiple platinum/gold citations, including three Grammy Awards, two Billboard Music Awards and dozens of other honours.

Parmalee will join Train for the performance.

“Two great acts in one night”, says Price. “The OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino continues to add chart-topping performers. This is one show you should definitely mark on your calendars”.

Tickets for Train go on sale this Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m.