Training underway in preparation for search near former residential school near Brantford

Crews are getting ready to search the grounds at a former residential school near Brantford.

Special ground penetrating radar training is underway in preparation for the search at the Woodlawn Cultural Centre, previously known as the Mohawk Institute Residential School.

Survivors of the residential school system and community advocates fear more unmarked graves may be discovered near the site following similar findings at other schools across the country.

CTV News Kitchener is reporting Six Nations Police are still looking for more volunteers to help with the search, but a firm start date has not yet been announced.

The residential school operated between 1831 and 1970.

