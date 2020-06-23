Transit in Niagara ramping up again

Changes are coming to some of Niagara's bus routes.

Starting on Sunday St. Catharines Transit users will be able to board at the front of the bus again.

Niagara Regional Transit, Niagara Falls, and Fort Erie customers can resume front door boarding on Monday.

Niagara Falls Transit and St. Catharines Transit will start collecting fares again on July 1st, while Fort Erie, Pelham, and Niagara Regional Transit will start charging again on July 2nd.

Welland Transit is also ramping up services starting on Sunday with all eight routes running hourly from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Fares will be collected starting on Sunday.

Niagara Region Transit is also reinstating Routes 40 and 45 between St. Catharines and Niagara Falls on Monday.

Officials strongly recommend passengers wear face masks while riding the bus.

Plexiglass barriers are being installed to protect drivers and riders.