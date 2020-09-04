Transport Canada issues first fines to air passengers who refused to wear masks
Federal transport officials have issued the first fines to air passengers who refused to wear face masks on Canadian flights, in violation of a government order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Transport Canada says two unnamed people have been fined $1,000 each for refusing to follow directions from air crews to wear their face coverings.
The first incident occurred June 14 on a WestJet flight from Calgary to Waterloo, Ont., while the second took place July 7 on a WestJet flight from Vancouver to Calgary.
Transport Canada says the passengers were each directed repeatedly by the air crews to wear their face coverings during the flights and in both cases the individuals refused.
Under the federal order, all travellers must have face masks and wear them while boarding, during the flight and when leaving the aircraft.
In addition, travellers must comply with any instructions given by a gate agent or a crew member with respect to wearing a face covering.
