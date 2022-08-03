Trapping expert called in to help capture white wolf in Niagara

'White wolf watch' in Niagara continues with local officials calling in a trapping expert to help with the case.

Niagara Police and the Niagara SPCA are tracking the animal with a trapper expected to arrive in the region to help humanely capture the animal.

Boo, a rescued wolf, escaped from its enclosure in Port Colborne Tuesday after digging a whole under the fence.

John Greer with the Niagara SPCA says officers have been able to feed the wolf, but not catch it.

He believes the animal is a cross between a dog and a wolf given its timid and domesticated attitude.

"The animal is pretty timid and somewhat domesticated. It has not shown any signs of aggression."

If anyone spots the animal you are still being asked to report the sighting to the NRP.