Travel agents, hotels, B&B's and more tourism operators can apply for Ont. grant

Ontario has launched a new Tourism and Travel Small Business Support Grant.

One-time payments of $10,000 to $20,000 will be given out to support eligible small businesses struggling to recover from the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

It's part of the new $100 million Ontario Tourism and Travel Small Business Support Grant.

"Prior to the pandemic, Ontario's tourism generated more than $36 billion in economic activity and supported more than 400,000 jobs across the province," said Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries. "Our government is working with small businesses to overcome the challenges of the past year – through programs like the Ontario Tourism and Travel Small Business Support Grant – and help the tourism industry reclaim its place as an economic powerhouse and key job creator in our province."

This grant will support eligible small tourism and travel businesses that did not receive the Ontario Small Business Support Grant (OSBSG), such as travel agents, hotels, motels, resorts, bed and breakfasts.

To qualify, businesses must have fewer than 100 employees and demonstrate they have experienced a minimum 20 per cent revenue decline between 2019 and 2020.

Small business owners can use the grant in whatever way makes the most sense for their business. Applications for this grant will close on Friday, June 25, 2021.

Visit Ontario.ca/COVIDsupport for further eligibility details and to apply.