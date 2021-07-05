Travel quarantine rules easing starting today

ASome COVID-19 quarantine rules are easing for Canadian travellers today.

Fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents no longer need to quarantine for 14 days after arriving in the country and people arriving by plane will not need to spend three days in a government-approved hotel.

The changes only apply to fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents; people who are not fully vaccinated will still be required to adhere to the previous quarantine rules.

Travellers must use the ArriveCAN app (Apple App Store, Google Play) or website before leaving to fill in their vaccination details and provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test before returning to the country.

Anyone who arrived in the country before today is expected to follow the previous rules as well, even if they arrived yesterday.

Canada Border Service officials are reminding travellers that travel restrictions are still in place, even though the quarantine rules have loosened.

Travel at the Canada-US border remains limited to essential travel only. Current restrictions are scheduled to be in place until at least July 21st, but both the Canadian and American governments have extended the closures several times in the past.