Travel warning continues for Niagara with heavy snow possibly turning into freezing rain

Heavy snow is making the drive home for many difficult in Niagara.

A winter weather travel advisory continues in the region with 5-10 cm of snow and ice pellets expected.

Environment Canada says peak snowfall rates of 2 to 4 centimetres per hour are expected, particularly during the evening commute.

"Reduced visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow and slippery surfaces due to accumulating snow."

Strong easterly winds will gust up to 70 km/h this afternoon and this evening.

Snow is expected to switch over to ice pellets or freezing rain tonight, and then transition just to rain as the temperature rises near midnight.

"Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas."