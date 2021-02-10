Travellers arriving at Canada-US land border will require negative COVID-19 test

The federal government is changing the rules for people entering the country by car.

Niagara Centre MP Vance Badawey explains, "As of February 15th, which is next Monday, all travellers crossing Canada's land border, coming back into Canada, will have to present a negative PCR test taken within the last 72 hours before arrival at the land border."

The requirement does not apply to essential workers, such as truckers or nurses.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says people arriving without a test can be fined up to $3,000.

If someone tests positive for COVID-19 they will be required to quarantine at a hotel.

The border remains closed to non-essential travellers until at least February 21st.

Travellers arriving in Canada by air have been required to present a negative PCR test since early last month.