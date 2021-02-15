Travellers must now provide proof of negative COVID-19 test at Canadian land border crossings
Travellers at Canada's land border crossings will now need to present a negative COVID-19 test.
Starting today, non-essential travellers must provide proof of a test taken within 72 hours of arrival at the border.
All travellers are still required to quarantine for 14 days after entering the country.
Essential workers are exempt from the new measures.
Anyone who fails to provide a negative test result, or other acceptable proof, could face a fine of up to $3,000.
Starting February 22nd travellers will need to take a COVID-19 test at the border and at the end of their mandatory quarantine.
