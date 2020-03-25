Travellers returning to Canada must go into mandatory 14 day self-isolation

Travellers returning to home to Canada must go in to a mandatory self-isolation for 14 days.

Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu made the announcement this morning that all travellers, except "essential workers", must go into a two-week isolation period.

This goes into effect at midnight tonight.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says this issue was discussed at length at Coronavirus Cabinet Committee on Monday.

International travel, particularly from hard-hit countries such as China, Iran, and South Korea and then later Europe and the U.S., has been identified as one of the major reasons for the virus’ spread in Canada.