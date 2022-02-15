Travellers will no longer need a PCR COVID-19 test to get into Canada

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says vaccinated travellers will no longer need a molecular COVID-19 test to enter Canada starting Feb. 28 because the COVID-19 situation in Canada has improved.



Travellers can instead opt for a rapid antigen test approved by the country they are coming from.



Unvaccinated children travelling with vaccinated adults who come to Canada will no longer have to isolate from school or daycare for 14 days.



Some fully vaccinated travellers might still be randomly selected for a molecular test at the airport, but they will not be required to quarantine while they wait for the result.



Unvaccinated Canadians will need to be tested at the airport and isolate upon arrival.



The government also plans to lift its advisory urging Canadians to avoid all non-essential travel outside the country due to the risk of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.