Travelling COVID vaccine clinic coming to Brock in a week

Ontario's GO-VAXX bus is coming to Brock University.

The mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic will roll into Brock on Thursday September 9th.

The Ontario government recently partnered with Metrolinx to temporarily convert two GO Transit buses into mobile vaccination clinics as part of its effort to get as many people in the province vaccinated as possible.

After making their debut at Canada’s Wonderland in early August, the two fully accessible GO-VAXX buses have been touring the Golden Horseshoe region offering anyone aged 12 and over first or second doses of the Health Canada-approved Pfizer vaccine.

One of the two buses will be set up in the Zone 3 parking lot at the main Brock University campus from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9 offering vaccines to students, faculty, staff and anyone from the wider community.

“Hosting the GO-VAXX bus two days after our Fall Term gets underway offers the Brock community another convenient option to get vaccinated,” said Lynn Wells, Provost and Interim President, Brock University. “Our aim for the coming academic year is to get back to offering students the on-campus experience Brock is known for. Achieving that goal relies on a high rate of vaccination among our students, faculty, staff and visitors to campus.”

The GO-VAXX buses are first-come, first-served walk-in clinics and do not offer appointments.

Anyone wishing to take advantage of the GO-VAXX bus to receive their vaccine is reminded to bring a health card or other ID, and wear a mask.