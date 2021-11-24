Tree farms ready for another busy season

As December nears you may have noticed some neighbours have already put up their Christmas tree.

If you plan to cut down your own you may want to do it sooner rather than later.

Mary and Jim Smith have been running Smith Trees in Ridgeville for the last 69 years.

Jim says it's best to get out early, "come early enough in the season to make sure you get the best choice" He adds, "anything anybody wants is gone right away, it's a good problem to have."

Many farms across the region will be opening this weekend and Jim says if last year is any indication there will be demand for fresh trees, "We got a lot (of people) from Toronto, Hamilton, Burlington and all over the place"