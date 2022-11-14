Tree of Giving campaign back for 25th year

The City of St. Catharines has launched its annual Tree of Giving campaign.

The campaign in its 25th year encourages residents to get into the spirit of the season by donating new, unwrapped gifts, gift cards or monetary donations.

Donation bins will once again be set up at the following city facilities:

Seymour-Hannah Sports and Entertainment Centre

West St. Catharines Older Adults Centre

St. Catharines City Hall

Russell Avenue Community Centre

Dunlop Drive Older Adult Centre

St. Catharines Kiwanis Aquatics Centre

Port Weller Community Centre

St. Catharines Museum and Welland Canals Centre

Port Dalhousie Older Adult Centre.

Community and events coordinator for the City of St. Catharines, Andrea Connelly-Miele, tells CKTB how long residents have to make their contribution to the campaign.

“All donations will be picked up at Seymour-Hannah Sports and Entertainment Centre on December 14 – so we do sort of buy our community members a bit of extra time to slide in their last minute donation, if they’d like to.”

This year there is added option of making monetary donations via the Tip Tap machines at St. Catharines Kiwanis Aquatics Centre, and Seymour-Hannah Sports and Entertainment Centre.

For more information on the Tree of Giving campaign, including links to the online donation portal and printable gift tags, visit the Tree of Giving page.

The Tree of Giving campaign launched November 14 and officially runs until December 9.