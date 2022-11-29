Tree of Giving campaign continues in St. Catharines

There is just over a week remaining in the Tree of Giving campaign in St. Catharines.

The city is collecting gifts for children this holiday season at a number of locations across the city.

You can drop off unwrapped gifts or at some locations simply tap your credit or debit card to make a financial donation.

Donations will go to Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold and be distrubuted to those in need.

The Tree of Giving campaign runs until December 9th and you can find a full list of drop off locations HERE.