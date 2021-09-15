Trial for Niagara Regional Police officer shot multiple times by fellow officer begins in Hamilton

A trial has begun after a cop-on-cop shooting incident in Niagara back in 2018.

The judge-only trial is taking place in Hamilton after Niagara Regional Police Detective Sergeant Shane Donovan shot fellow officer Constable Nathan Parker multiple times.

Parker is on trial, facing charges of assault with intent to resist arrest, assaulting a police officer, and assault with a weapon.

He has plead not guilty to the charges.

Donovan has claimed the shots he fired were in self defence.

At least 10 shots were fired while a Niagara Regional Police team was working at the scene of a collision in Pelham in 2018.

Donovan has testified that Parker was supposed to be blocking off a street, but had left the scene.

When Donovan confronted Parker about it upon his return, Donovan says a physical confrontation began eventually leading to Donovan trying to place Parker under arrest for assault.

The fight escalated, and the court was told both officers ended up pulling out their guns.

The CBC reports Donovan testified he pulled out his gun first after Parker took out his baton and Donovan feared for his life.

The trial will continue today.