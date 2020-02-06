Trial for teen charged in stabbing death of Devan Selvey delayed a year

The trial for a 14 year old Hamilton boy accused of killing another teen has been delayed.

During a brief court appearance yesterday the judge announcing the 14 year old will not go on trial for the stabbing death of Devan Selvey outside Sir Winston Churchill high school until January of next year.

The judge blaming the nearly year long wait on a judge shortage in the city.

Justice Marjoh Agro noting the court is currently waiting on a judicial appointment and as a result the only dates left open for a trial are in 2021.