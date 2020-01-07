Trial for two former paramedics charged in shooting death of Brock University student delayed
A pair of former paramedics facing charges of failing to provide the necessaries of life in the shooting death of a 19 year old man have had their case delayed until April.
The trial is being delayed due to late disclosure of evidence.
The paramedics were charged after 19 year old Brock University student Yosif Al-Hasnawi was fatally shot in December of 2017 while coming to the aid of an older man being accosted by two suspects.
It took 38 minutes to get the young victim to hospital and witnesses reported the two EMS were laughing and accused Al-Hasnawi of overreacting to his injury.
