The criminal trial of ``Freedom Convoy'' organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber begins today, as they answer charges related to their roles in the protest that threw Canada's capital city into chaos last year.



Lich and Barber were part of the original group that mobilized a convoy of big rigs and other trucks and cars to drive to Ottawa in winter 20-22 to protest COVID-19 public health restrictions and the Liberal government.



Hundreds of vehicles blocked downtown streets and thousands of protesters entrenched themselves for three weeks, hosting all-night parties with open fires, honking their horns at all hours and filing the streets with the smell of diesel.



Lich became a figurehead of the protest movement as well as the person responsible for handling millions of dollars in donations.



She is charged with mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief, intimidation and failing to comply with bail.



She's co-accused with Barber, one of two truck drivers who originally conceived of the protest.