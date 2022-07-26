Trial of man facing terror-related murder charges in London van attack will be held in another city

The trial of the man facing terror-related murder charges in relation to last year's van attack in London, Ontario, will go ahead in a different city.

An Ontario judge has ruled a new venue is warranted in the case of Nathaniel Veltman.

Veltman is accused of deliberately using his truck to hit four members of a Muslim family while they were out for an evening walk last June.

A new location has not been set but the case is expected to head to trial in September 2023.

