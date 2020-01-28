Trial put off for 10 months for two former Hamilton EMS
The trial for the two Hamilton paramedics charged in connection with the death of a good samaritan has been delayed.
The trial for Steven Snively and Christopher Marchant was supposed to begin this month, then it was delayed until April and now a judge has postponed it until November 24th.
November is the earliest both the judge and the defense lawywers are available.
The two former paramedics are accused of failing to provide the neccessaries of life to Yosif Al-Hasnawi, who was shot after coming to the aid of an older man being accosted by two young men on December 2nd, 2017.
-
Women in STEM Field/STEM Event Coming Up
Matt Holmes Speaks with Director of Operations Innovate Niagara N'ora Kalb regarding Women in STEM Event/women in STEM fields general chat
-
Coronavirus World Wide Panic/Containment
Matt Holmes Speaks with Professor University of Toronto's Dalla Lana School of Public Health/Director of the Infectious Diseases Epidemiology Research Unit at Mount Sinai Hospital Dr. Allison McGeer regarding coronavirus and world wide panic
-
GM Property in St. Catharines Motion at Council
Matt Holmes Speaks with St. Catharines City Councillor Karrie Porter regarding the GM property on Ontario Street in St. Catharines