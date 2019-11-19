Tribunal sides with Toronto in dispute over Airbnb bylaw
We may see more cities and towns embrace the same rules as Toronto when it comes to short term rentals like Airbnb's.
The province's Local Planning Appeal Tribunal ruled yesterday in favour of Toronto and its bylaw that bans people from lisiting anything other than their principle residence as a short term rental.
The ruling came after several residents objected to the bylaw arguing it tells people what they can do with their properties and how they can rent them out.
The city of St. Catharines currently has an online survey available seeking residents opinions on short term rentals.
The results will help the city formulate a new bylaw governing Airbnb style rentals.
