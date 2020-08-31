Tributes continue for late Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman

The MTV Video Music Awards included tributes to ``Black Panther'' star Chadwick Boseman, who died Friday after a years-long battle with colon cancer.



Host Keke Palmer dedicated last night's show to Boseman, calling him a true hero, not just on screen but in everything he did.



Boseman was included in the In Memoriam segment, and after Black Eyed Peas wrapped the show with ``I Gotta Feeling,'' singer Will.I.Am shouted out ``Wakanda Forever,'' referring to the fictional kingdom the Black Panther rules.