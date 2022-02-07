Tributes pouring in for beloved Niagara winemaker

Tributes and condolences are pouring in for a well-known winemaker in Niagara.

Paul Pender, who was directing winemaking operations at Tawse and Redstone, died last Friday after he was attacked by a person in distress at his Selkirk, ON home.

He leaves behind his wife Allison Findlay, his three children.

Pender was a former carpenter, and graduated from Niagara College’s Winery and Viticulture program.

He had adopted a “non-interventionist as far as possible” philosophy and was a firm believer that the start of every great wine begins in the vineyard.

Tawse Winery announced his passing over the weekend.

"It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you of the death of our colleague and friend Paul Pender, who passed away on February 4, 2022. Paul died unexpectedly under tragic circumstances. We will all miss him more than words can express. He was not just our manager but our good friend as well. Paul Pender joined the Tawse team in 2005 and became head winemaker in 2006. Under his leadership, Tawse achieved Ecocert organic and Demeter biodynamic certification and was named Canadian Winery of the year in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2016. He earned the title of Winemaker of the Year at the Ontario Wine Awards in 2011."

A Facebook memorial page has been set up.

“On behalf of Town Council and Staff, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to Paul’s family, friends and colleagues; as we know this heart-breaking loss will be deeply felt by many,” said Town of Lincoln Mayor Sandra Easton.