Trick-or-treating and Thanksgiving gatherings a go this year with precautions: Ontario's Top Doc

Ontario is out with advice on how residents can celebrate Thanksgiving and Halloween, as the fourth wave of the pandemic continues.

The province says indoor gatherings with people from outside your household are allowed this year, as long as they follow the current provincial gathering limits of 100 outdoors and 25 indoors.

"We are able to gather together with friends and family for Thanksgiving this year provided public health rules are followed," Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore said Thursday.

The province says that virtual gatherings are still the safest way to celebrate, especially if people in the group are unvaccinated.

Moore said that within a group of fully vaccinated individuals, face covers are no longer necessary.

With people from multiple households who are unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or status is unknown, you should wear a face covering and physically distance, the province says.

Ontario also released guidelines for Halloween this year, saying that trick-or-treating can go ahead.

The province is asking that everyone trick-or-treat outdoors as much as possible, build face coverings into your costumes, and to keep interactions brief at the door.

"Use hand sanitizer often, especially before and after handling your face covering, after touching frequently touched surfaces, when you arrive home from trick-or-treating, and before and after handling or eating treats."