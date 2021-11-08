Truck and trailer hauling over $90,000 worth of condoms stolen in Oxford County
Police in Oxford County are looking for suspects after a truck and trailer hauling over $90,000 worth of condoms was stolen.
The theft was reported in Zorra Township on Friday around 5:30 a.m.
An OPP investigation suggests the suspects accessed the property where the truck was parked by damaging a fence. Several vehicles parked on site were damaged.
The truck with a Nova Scotia licence plate reading PR45449 and a white trailer with an Ontario licence plate reading R4621L were stolen. The trailer was loaded with Skyn brand condoms.
Police are reviewing surveillance footage and ask anyone with more information to come forward.
-
AM Roundtable - Ruth Unrau and Chris RichardAM Roundtable - Ruth Unrau and Chris Richard
-
WEEKLY NIAGARA COVID-19 UPDATE: Nov 8Thanksgiving and Halloween may be giving rise to covid cases. Tim talks with Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health.
-
view from the drive thru - Big Bird's vaccination sparks backlash from guess who? Conservatives.view from the drive thru - Big Bird's vaccination sparks backlash from guess who? Conservatives.