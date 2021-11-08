Truck and trailer hauling over $90,000 worth of condoms stolen in Oxford County

Police in Oxford County are looking for suspects after a truck and trailer hauling over $90,000 worth of condoms was stolen.

The theft was reported in Zorra Township on Friday around 5:30 a.m.

An OPP investigation suggests the suspects accessed the property where the truck was parked by damaging a fence. Several vehicles parked on site were damaged.

The truck with a Nova Scotia licence plate reading PR45449 and a white trailer with an Ontario licence plate reading R4621L were stolen. The trailer was loaded with Skyn brand condoms.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage and ask anyone with more information to come forward.