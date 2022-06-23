Truck blitz in Lincoln and West Lincoln targets trucks by-passing inspection station

Eight charges have been laid after trucks were stopped by-passing the truck inspection station in Vineland.

Niagara Regional Police, Ontario Provincial Police, and the Ministry of Transportation partnered to address concerns of increased commercial truck traffic in Lincoln and West Lincoln.

On June 21st, officers intercepted trucks they believed were intentionally by-passing the Truck Inspection Station and then directed some for a further in-depth mechanical review.

In total, 58 commercial motor vehicles were stopped on rural roads and 29 were directed to the Vineland Truck Inspection Station.

A total of 8 charges were laid, 6 warnings were issued, and 1 licence plate was seized.

Members of the public wishing to report traffic complaints are encouraged to contact the NRPS Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) by telephone at 905-688-4111, option #3, extension #1025555 or by email at trafficcomplaints@niagarapolice.ca