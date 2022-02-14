Truck carrying 2,000 firearms allegedly stolen in Peterborough, Ont., police say

Police in Peterborough, Ont., say a truck carrying more than 2,000 firearms was allegedly stolen early Sunday morning.

They say a trucking company called at around 7:30 a.m. to report the missing vehicle.

Local police say they determined the alleged theft happened about four hours earlier.

Though they say the incident involves firearms and clips, they don't believe there was any ammunition on the truck.

Police say they believe the incident is isolated.

They've notified other law enforcement agencies across the country and are continuing to investigate the incident.

