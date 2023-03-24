Truck safety crackdown continues in Lincoln

The crackdown on truck safety continues in Lincoln.

The town along with the Ministry of Transportation and Niagara Regional Police have wrapped up the first road safety blitz of 2023.

The focus on the blitz is to target commercial vehicles that officers believe are intentionally bypassing the Vineland Truck Inspection Station on the Q.E.W.

The recent blitz stopped more than 150 vehicles with 65 of those being inspected.

24 vehicles were taken off the road with significant safety concerns.

95 tickets were handed out for offences such as careless driving, distracted driving, speeding, improper licence, improper tires, improper brakes, and insecure load.

3 sets of licence plates were also seized.

Lincoln CAO Michael Kirkopoulos says, “Through these blitzes, local MTO enforcement and continued police enforcement on our roads, we are addressing the issue of truck and traffic safety head-on, with an all-hands-on-deck approach.”