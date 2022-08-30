Truck spills chicks in Beamsville
OPP had their hands full as a truck lost its load of baby chicks.
Yesterday a truck carrying 2400 chicks spilled all the little birds near Ontario Street in Beamsville.
OPP say the driver forgot to close the door that keeps them in the back of the truck.
A number of officers and some people driving by stopped to help load them all back onto the vehicle.
NITM WITH TIM DENIS
GUESTS:
Betty-Lou Souter - CEO Community Care St. Catharines-Thorold
Rob Foster - Lincoln Regional Councillor
St Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik
