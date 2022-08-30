iHeartRadio
Truck spills chicks in Beamsville

OPP had their hands full as a truck lost its load of baby chicks.

Yesterday a truck carrying 2400 chicks spilled all the little birds near Ontario Street in Beamsville.

OPP say the driver forgot to close the door that keeps them in the back of the truck.

A number of officers and some people driving by stopped to help load them all back onto the vehicle.

