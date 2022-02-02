A trucker blockade in southern Alberta at the United States border has turned violent.

Some protesters breached police barriers to join the demonstration and some Mounties were reportedly attacked.

Premier Jason Kenney says he's been told people aligned with the protesters assaulted R-C-M-P officers, including one instance of trying to ram Mounties with a vehicle.

He called that ``totally unacceptable.''

RCMP were not immediately available to comment on the assaults.

Events moved swiftly after Mounties announced negotiations to have the protesters leave on their own had failed and it was time to enforce the law at the crossing in Coutts.

As teams of officers approached truck cabs, some drivers began slowly heading away.

At the same time, other protesters breached a police barricade north of Coutts and drove down the highway to join the blockade.

The protest has snarled and stalled traffic at the border crossing since Saturday.

The demonstration started in solidarity with demonstrations countrywide and in Ottawa against cross-border truckers having to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and other public health measures.

