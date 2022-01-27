Trucker convoy headed across Niagara this morning before moving into Hamilton

A convoy of vehicles travelled across Niagara this morning protesting COVID-19 mandates.

The group of vehicles met in Fort Erie early this morning before arriving at in Niagara-on-the-Lake to pick up more supporters.

Hundreds of people gathered on overpasses to support the group by waving flags and signs.

There were no major traffic issues caused by the convoy, however a crash on the Toronto bound QEW at Seventh Street snarled traffic early this morning.

The convoy now heads into Hamilton.

Freedom Convoy 2022 is set to reach Ottawa by Saturday.