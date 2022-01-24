Trucker convoy set to roll through Niagara this Thursday morning

Truckers protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates are staging a convoy through Niagara this week.

The group, Canada Unity, is asking truckers to meet in Fort Erie Thursday morning at 7:30 on Pettit Road, then head to York Road in Niagara-on-the-Lake for 8 a.m.

The group is then expected to continue onto Hamilton, arriving on Kenora Ave. at 9:30 a.m.

Protesters are then expected to meet up with a convoy of hundreds of truckers calling themselves 'Freedom Convoy 2022', who are heading to Ottawa to protest the mandate Saturday Jan. 29th.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending the vaccine mandate for cross-border truck drivers, saying getting vaccinated is the most important way to keep Canada's economy going.

Tory Leader Erin O'Toole repeated his call for Trudeau to lift the mandate, saying it will hamper supply chains.

The Canadian Trucking Alliance says 90% of truck drivers are already vaccinated and has denounced the convoy now making its way to Ottawa.

However the Canadian Chamber of Commerce and the Canadian Manufacturing Coalition both urge Trudeau to back down.

Truckers also staged a smaller version of the convoy in Niagara on Sunday.