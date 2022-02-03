Trucker protest set for Saturday in Toronto

Premier Doug Ford is taking a different tone than Toronto Mayor John Tory about the planned ``Convoy of Freedom'' protest at Queen's Park on Saturday.

Tory says he can't direct police enforcement but has met with chief James Ramer to make it clear the city must do everything it can to avoid what's happened in Ottawa.

He says truckers protesting COVID-19 restrictions can't be allowed to set up camp -- shuttering businesses or blocking access to several nearby hospitals.

Ford, meantime, told a Hamilton radio station that we live in a democracy and if people want to come to the legislature to protest -- quote -- ``God bless 'em.''

