Truckers coming into Canada will need to be vaccinated as of Saturday

Truckers are warning that Saturday's deadline for them to be vaccinated before entering Canada will lead to severe driver shortages and increased strain on supply chains.

The head of the Canadian Trucking Alliance says about 10 per cent of Canadian big-riggers who cross the border aren't vaccinated, while the American Trucking Association estimates just under half its members won't be able to enter Canada.

Trade groups and the federal Conservatives want the Trudeau government to postpone the Saturday deadline, which was announced about two months ago.