Trudeau addresses reports of US stopping PPE shipments and teases expanding CERB

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau used today’s daily address to calm the fears of Canadians dealing with the financial hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He reminded Canadians applications are now open for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit.

Over 240,000 people have already successfully applied by phone and online.

Direct deposits are expected within 3 – 5 days. Cheques should arrive via the post within 10 days.

Trudeau also teased upcoming announcements to help people who still need financial help but don’t qualify for the CERB.

“If you’re working reduced hours, down to 10 hours a week or less, we will soon announce how you will be allowed to qualify for the CERB. This is to help you if you are a gig worker, a contract worker, or a volunteer firefighter. We’ll also have more to say for those who are working but making less than they would with the benefit. I’m thinking in particular of home care workers or long term care workers looking after vulnerable seniors.”

He also said work is underway to help post-secondary school students worried about finding summer jobs.

Once his prepared statement was finished, Trudeau was immediately asked about reports of an impending PPE shortage in Ontario and that the US may have stopped shipment of masks into Canada.

Trudeau did not confirm if the shipment had been stopped, but said the government is monitoring the levels of personal protective equipment and conversations with US officials continue to be ‘productive and positive.’

He says he expects those supplies will be delivered soon.