Trudeau again urging people to cancel trips, including to other Canadian provinces

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues to warn that new restrictions on travel are coming.

Once again today, he urged anyone with travel plans to cancel their tickets.

That includes going abroad or to another part of the country.

Officials are concerned about the spread of more contagious variants of COVID-19 first detected in the U-K, South Africa and Brazil.   

