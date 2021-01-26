Trudeau again urging people to cancel trips, including to other Canadian provinces
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues to warn that new restrictions on travel are coming.
Once again today, he urged anyone with travel plans to cancel their tickets.
That includes going abroad or to another part of the country.
Officials are concerned about the spread of more contagious variants of COVID-19 first detected in the U-K, South Africa and Brazil.
Toque Tuesday and Hope Centre UpdateMatt Holmes Speaks with Jon Braithwaite – CEO Hope Centre regarding Toque Tuesday and Hope Centre update
Bell Let's Talk Day STIGMA Related to Mental HealthMatt Holmes Speaks with Dr. Heather Stuart - Professor in the Departments of Public Health Sciences, Psychiatry and the School of Rehabilitation Therapy at Queen's University/Bell Canada Mental Health and Anti-Stigma Research Chair at Queen's regarding the stigma surrounding mental health
Provinces Sitting on Billions in Unspent Emergency Funds as COVID-19 Rages On, According to New ReportMatt Holmes Speaks with Randy Robinson - Director CCPA-Ontario regarding new report that claims provinces sitting on billions of dollars in unspent emergency funds as COVID-19 rages on