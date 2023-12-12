Trudeau and Liberals look for ways to win back Canadians as inflation impacts popularity

Experts say the Liberals will have to find a way to sell Canadians on the economy again after inflation and interest rates took a bite out of their popularity.



The governing Liberals have been badly trailing the Conservatives as cost-of-living issues dominate federal politics.



David Coletto, the CEO of Abacus Data, says the Conservatives started overtaking the Liberals in polls around the time of the Bank of Canada's first interest rate hike in March 2022.



That gap widened considerably this summer, leading to a double-digit lead for the Tories.



Tyler Meredith, a former head of economic strategy and planning for Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, says that's because Canadians have begun renewing their mortgages at much higher interest rates.



Incumbent leaders around the world are experiencing challenges similar to those facing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, including U.S. President Joe Biden and U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.