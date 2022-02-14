Trudeau and Premiers discuss Emergencies Act to battle blockades across Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has spent the past 24 hours in consultations about invoking the Emergencies Act.

He's scheduled a news conference for 4:30 Eastern time this afternoon along with Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Justice Minister David Lametti, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair.



The Emergencies Act has never been used before.



It would let the government invoke temporary powers, including barring people from gathering or travelling to certain locations.



N-D-P Leader Jagmeet Singh says he would support legislation if it is tabled.