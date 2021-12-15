Trudeau and Premiers discuss travels measures

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has consulted the premiers on additional border and travel measures that could help slow the community spreading of COVID-19.



In a call late Tuesday the first ministers discussed the COVID-19 Omicron variant of concern, which is rapidly spreading around the world.



In a readout of the call, the PMO says the leaders noted the potential for a rapid and strong resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Canada that could put a strain on health-care systems.



The readout says Trudeau and the premiers agreed that the key to moving beyond the pandemic is to ensure that as many Canadians as possible, including children, get vaccinated and have access to booster shots.



There were no details on whether the government plans to change any travel restrictions, including the ones on 10 African countries that were put in place when the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus was first discovered.



The highly transmissible strain has been confirmed in more than 60 countries -- including Canada -- as well as 30 U.S. states.