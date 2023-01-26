Trudeau and premiers will talk health care funding on February 7th

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will table his offer to premiers on how much money his government is willing to add to the health-care funding pot when he meets with them on February 7th.



Trudeau issued an invitation yesterday for the premiers to work with him on a long-awaited health-care deal.



But he warns they are not going to be signing deals at that meeting.



The premiers have been asking the federal government to increase its share of health-care spending from 22 per cent to 35 per cent.



Estimates suggest a 35 per cent share this fiscal year would cost close to 30-billion dollars.



But Trudeau has never committed to hitting that target.



The talks are looking for a long-term arrangement that could last at least 10 years.



Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says he hopes a deal can be hammered out before governments table their budgets this spring.