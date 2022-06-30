Trudeau announces drone cameras, planned armoured vehicles for Ukraine

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ended his meeting with NATO military alliance leaders in Madrid by announcing more military aid for Ukraine.

Trudeau says Canada is in the final stages of talks to supply Ukraine with up to 39 armoured combat support vehicles to help it fight off Russia.

He also pledged to give Ukraine six Canadian-made drone cameras, to complement the roughly 20 cameras sent earlier this year.

The equipment purchase means Canada has now spent the $500 million set aside in the 2022 budget for military support for Ukraine.

Trudeau also says a new NATO centre of excellence for climate change and security will be located in Montreal.

On Wednesday, Canada signed an agreement to upgrade the NATO battlegroup it leads in Latvia to a brigade, although the federal government said it was too early to say whether that means sending more troops.

The Canadian-led NATO battlegroup is made up of about 2,000 troops, including 700 Canadians, and is one of eight such units based in eastern Europe designed to deter and defend against any Russian invasion.

