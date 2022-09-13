iHeartRadio
Trudeau announces plans to help affordability in Canada including doubling GST benefit

trudeau sept 13

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says inflation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine has made cost of living a real challenge for many Canadians.

The inflation rate has averaged almost six per cent between January and July.

Trudeau says to help ease this crisis, his government plans to double the GST benefit and introduce a temporary dental care benefit for most families with children under 12 when Parliament resumes.

More coming....

