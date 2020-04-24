Trudeau announces rent relief for small businesses

Small businesses owners will be getting a 75% rent reduction to help them survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement during his daily address today.

He says the government will cover 50% of that reduction for businesses that had been affected by the pandemic, with the property owners on the hook for the rest.

He reiterated that getting back to normal will still take time.

Futher details are expected at a technical briefing later today.