Trudeau arrives in Hiroshima for G7 Leaders' Summit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has landed in Hiroshima, Japan for the G7 Leaders' Summit this afternoon.



The prime minister concluded his first official visit to South Korea on Thursday by establishing agreements on the supply chain of critical minerals - used for electric vehicles - and youth mobility.



As he meets with other G7 leaders between May 19 and 21, Trudeau is expected to push for increased co-operation on global and economic security to guard against geopolitical instability and the threat of climate change.



All eyes will be on how G7 countries, however, choose to address the threat of China specifically.



The meeting between G7 countries comes amid rising tensions with China in the region and an ongoing war in Ukraine, both of which are expected to be focuses of the summit.



During a joint news conference with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Trudeau said China is an important economic partner but that both countries need to be ``clear-eyed'' on when to co-operate with China.