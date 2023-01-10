Trudeau, Biden have bilateral meeting as North American summit begins in earnest

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Joe Biden are meeting face to face this morning as the North American Leaders' Summit begins in earnest.



It's the first formal bilateral for Biden and Trudeau _ two-thirds of the so-called ``Three Amigos'' _ since the Summit of the Americas in June.



Much like last year's gathering of hemispheric leaders, Biden's agenda will be dominated by the migratory crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.



That's why this morning's meeting will be Trudeau's best chance this week to press Biden on issues of specific concern to Canada.



The two have plenty to talk about, from lingering trade disputes over dairy markets and the auto sector to the embattled trusted-traveller program known as Nexus.



There's also the lingering question of when Biden will make his oft-delayed visit to Canada, normally one of the first foreign trips of a new president.