Trudeau can't commit to timeline for vaccine arrival
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says vaccines against COVID-19 are on the way but until they're widely available, Canadians need to do everything they can to avoid catching the novel coronavirus.
He made the comments during another daily briefly on the impacts of the second wave of COVID-19.
When asked when Canadians will see the shots in their arms, Trudeau couldn't commit to a timeline.
" As soon as vaccines arrive and are deemed safe, they will be distributed to Canadians. We are making sure we have a plan in place to move as quickly as possible, but it is premature to start crossing out or circling dates on a calendar or saying this vaccines is going to arrive on this day in this community, because there is still a lot of work to do between now and then"
Trudeau also reminded Canadians that new restrictions and lockdowns won't have an impact on our daily case counts of the virus for at least another two weeks.
