Trudeau clarifies Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit in first address of 2021

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed Canadians for the first time today in 2021.

He offered up some clarity about the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit.

"It is not intended for travellers who are quarantining when they return from holiday. This program was created to give people sick leave if they needed it, and otherwise wouldn't have one from their employer. It's not there to pay for a post vacation quarantine"

The benefit offers up to $1000 for the two week period.

Trudeau also announced starting Thursday anyone who travels aboard will need to produce a negative COVID-19 test before you return to the country.

He added the two week self isolation requirement will continue and warned those who don't follow the rules will see fines or prison time.

